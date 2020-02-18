Astros' Brad Peacock: Heading back to bullpen
Peacock (neck) is no longer in the race for the Astros' fifth starter position according to pitching coach Brent Strom, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 32-year-old has yet to throw off a mound during spring training and is viewed as a more valuable piece to Houston's bullpen. Over the course of his eight year career, Peacock has held opposing hitters to a .214 batting average across 120.1 relief innings, compared to a .236 batting average across 432 innings as a starter. The right-hander hopes to return to action soon after nerve issues in his neck recently resurfaced prior to spring training. The Astros' fifth starter remains an open competition between Josh James, Austin Pruitt and Framber Valdez.
