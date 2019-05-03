Astros' Brad Peacock: Hit hard by Twins
Peacock (2-2) allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Twins.
Peacock had little issue through the first three innings but had trouble with the heart of the Twins' order his second time through the lineup. After allowing seven of the first nine batters he faced to reach base in the fourth inning, Peacock was pulled with a six-run deficit. He's pitched predominantly as a starter this season, but has now allowed five or more earned runs in two of his five starts this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next effort, likely to come Wednesday against the Royals.
