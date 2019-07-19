Astros' Brad Peacock: Hopes to resume throwing soon
Peacock (shoulder) hopes to resume throwing soon, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Peacock has been out with right shoulder inflammation since late June. He made one rehab appearance and was on the verge of being activated before the soreness increased, leading him to be temporarily shut down from throwing. A new timeline for his return has not yet emerged.
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Set for further evaluation•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Not in line for Monday's start•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Expects to start Monday•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: MRI confirms inflammation•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Expected to be ready out of break•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...