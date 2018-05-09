Peacock threw two perfect innings, striking out three in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Oakland.

Starter Lance McCullers endured a turbulent five innings, so manager A.J. Hinch had to go to the bullpen early and needed some length. With Houston winning, that meant his most trusted relievers, beginning with Peacock, the former starter who was called on for fourth time in 13 games to throw multiple innings. Since an ugly blown save April 14, Peacock has fired seven consecutive scoreless innings spanning seven appearances. He has a 2.30 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 20 strikeouts and four walks over 13.2 innings.