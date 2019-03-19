Astros' Brad Peacock: In lead for fifth rotation spot
Manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Peacock is viewed as the "leading candidate" to open the season as the Astros' fifth starter, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
With Josh James slated to open the season in the bullpen after missing time earlier in the spring due to a quadriceps injury, Peacock and Framber Valdez are the last pitchers left vying for the final rotation spot. Peacock's prior success as a starter in 2017 gave him an early leg up in the competition, and he's only strengthened his claim to a starting role by posting a 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB through four Grapefruit League outings. The Astros will likely confirm Peacock as a member of the rotation at the conclusion of spring training, when Valdez will likely be optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
