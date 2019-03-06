Peacock is the frontrunner to break camp as the Astros' fifth starter, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He allowed zero earned runs and one hit while striking out two in three innings Wednesday, throwing 30 of his 48 pitches for strikes. McTaggart makes it sound like Peacock is ahead of Framber Valdez and Cionel Perez in the hunt for the fifth stater's spot. The Astros have plenty of rotation depth in the big-league bullpen and at Triple-A, so Peacock is not assured of holding that job all season. Assuming he wins the spot, he would likely start the fifth game of the season on April 1 in Texas.