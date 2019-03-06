Astros' Brad Peacock: Leading fifth starter candidate
Peacock is the frontrunner to break camp as the Astros' fifth starter, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
He allowed zero earned runs and one hit while striking out two in three innings Wednesday, throwing 30 of his 48 pitches for strikes. McTaggart makes it sound like Peacock is ahead of Framber Valdez and Cionel Perez in the hunt for the fifth stater's spot. The Astros have plenty of rotation depth in the big-league bullpen and at Triple-A, so Peacock is not assured of holding that job all season. Assuming he wins the spot, he would likely start the fifth game of the season on April 1 in Texas.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.