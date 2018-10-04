Peacock was omitted from the Astros' roster for the ALDS against Cleveland, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch decided to keep Tony Sipp and Josh James over Peacock, Hector Rondon and Chris Devenski for the first leg of the 2018 postseason. In 61 appearances for the club this year, Peacock posted a 3.46 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 96 strikeouts in 65 innings. His absence is notable after playing a big role for last year's team on their path to the World Series, though a disastrous outing against Baltimore on Sunday probably didn't help his case.