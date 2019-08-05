Astros' Brad Peacock: Likely to work in relief once activated
The Astros are leaning toward deploying Peacock (shoulder) in relief once he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. "The goal is for him to come back as soon as possible, which would make the reliever option a little bit more feasible," manager AJ Hinch said of Peacock. "We don't really have a spot in our rotation open. We think he can be a valuable reliever."
Hinch's comments came after the newly acquired Aaron Sanchez turned in six no-hit innings in his team debut Saturday, which may have been enough to convince the skipper to keep the right-hander in the rotation moving forward. Heading into that outing, Sanchez was believed to be merely keeping the seat warm for Peacock, but the latter didn't help his cause by getting roughed up in his rehab outing at Triple-A Round Rock the same day. He notched only four outs in the start while giving up five earned runs on three hits and two walks. He tossed 33 pitches in the appearance, and Houston seems content to keep him around that total in his subsequent rehab outings to make for a relatively seamless transition to a multi-inning relief role. Peacock is likely tracking toward a mid-August return from the IL.
