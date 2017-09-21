Play

Peacock (12-2) allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out six in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

The 12 wins aren't just a career high, they surpass the 11 he'd earned in his entire big-league career coming into 2017. Injuries earlier this month prevented a planned move to the bullpen for Peacock, who submitted yet another piece of evidence that he should be part of the Astros' postseason rotation. The right-hander has a 2.10 ERA over his last six starts and looks like a Game 3 or Game 4 starter in the playoffs. The knock on him is that his effectiveness drops off the third time through a lineup, but that becomes less important in the postseason when managers tend to manage differently and are quick to call for relievers.

