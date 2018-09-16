Astros' Brad Peacock: Looks rusty in return
Peacock allowed a run on two hits and one walk while striking out three in the ninth inning of Saturday's 10-4 win over Arizona.
Peacock made his first appearance since missing three games because of hand, foot and mouth disease. Overall, he hadn't pitched in 10 days and the rust showed. The right-hander needed 25 pitches (14 strikes) to close out the blowout win.
