Astros' Brad Peacock: Makes ALCS roster
Peacock is on the Astros' ALCS roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros held Peacock off their ALDS roster after determining that he wasn't fully ready for postseason play following a late-season shoulder injury that contributed to some struggles in his final three outings of the regular season. After throwing live batting practice during the ALDS, the right-hander has now recovered enough to rejoin the team's bullpen for the ALCS against the Yankees.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...