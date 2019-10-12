Peacock is on the Astros' ALCS roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros held Peacock off their ALDS roster after determining that he wasn't fully ready for postseason play following a late-season shoulder injury that contributed to some struggles in his final three outings of the regular season. After throwing live batting practice during the ALDS, the right-hander has now recovered enough to rejoin the team's bullpen for the ALCS against the Yankees.

