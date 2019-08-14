Peacock (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old has made three rehab appearances so far, including 1.1 scoreless innings over his past two outings, but will need at least one more appearance before rejoining the major-league bullpen. Peacock has been sidelined since June 28 with right shoulder inflammation.

