Astros' Brad Peacock: Making rehab appearance Thursday
Peacock (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old has made three rehab appearances so far, including 1.1 scoreless innings over his past two outings, but will need at least one more appearance before rejoining the major-league bullpen. Peacock has been sidelined since June 28 with right shoulder inflammation.
