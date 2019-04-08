Astros' Brad Peacock: Moving temporarily to bullpen
Peacock will be a reliever for the next two weeks, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock is still viewed as a starter, but the Astros have three off days in the next 10 days, so they'll only need four starters for the time being. Peacock is not expected to start again until April 23 against the Twins.
