Astros' Brad Peacock: MRI confirms inflammation
Peacock (shoulder) underwent an MRI that revealed inflammation, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock, who said he's been fighting a sore shoulder over the last month, plans to play catch in "about a week" and is targeting a return to the rotation following the All-Star break. The right-hander has a 6.39 ERA over his last 25.1 innings (five starts).
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Expected to be ready out of break•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Heading to injured list•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Shelled by Pirates•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Saddled with tough-luck loss•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Gives up two homers in loss•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Carried by offense to win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...