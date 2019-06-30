Peacock (shoulder) underwent an MRI that revealed inflammation, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Peacock, who said he's been fighting a sore shoulder over the last month, plans to play catch in "about a week" and is targeting a return to the rotation following the All-Star break. The right-hander has a 6.39 ERA over his last 25.1 innings (five starts).

