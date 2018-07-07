Astros' Brad Peacock: Nabs multi-inning save
Peacock gave up three runs on two hits and a walk over two innings Friday, but still got credit for his second save of the season in an 11-4 win over the White Sox. He struck out one.
The right-hander entered the game protecting a 4-1 lead, but after the Astros piled on seven more runs in the bottom of the eighth, Peacock stuck around to mop things up and served up homers to Avisail Garcia and Daniel Palka in the ninth. Peacock isn't likely to break into the closer mix alongside Ken Giles and Hector Rondon, but his 2.84 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 53:9 K:BB in 38 innings on the year still carry plenty of fantasy value in deeper formats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...