Peacock gave up three runs on two hits and a walk over two innings Friday, but still got credit for his second save of the season in an 11-4 win over the White Sox. He struck out one.

The right-hander entered the game protecting a 4-1 lead, but after the Astros piled on seven more runs in the bottom of the eighth, Peacock stuck around to mop things up and served up homers to Avisail Garcia and Daniel Palka in the ninth. Peacock isn't likely to break into the closer mix alongside Ken Giles and Hector Rondon, but his 2.84 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 53:9 K:BB in 38 innings on the year still carry plenty of fantasy value in deeper formats.