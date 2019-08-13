Astros' Brad Peacock: Needs more time in minors
Peacock (shoulder) is expected to make one or two more rehab outings for Triple-A Round Rock before being activated from the injured list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock has made three rehab appearances in August, and after a disastrous first outing (five runs allowed over 1.1 innings), he's managed to toss 1.1 scoreless frames. However, manager A.J. Hinch stated that Peacock still needs another outing or two in the minors before joining Houston's bullpen.
