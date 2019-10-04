Play

Peacock is not on the Astros' ALDS roster.

Peacock returned from a shoulder injury in late September, allowing three runs in three innings over the final eight days of the season. The Astros don't feel that he's fully up to speed, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports, so he'll throw live batting practice during the ALDS in hopes of making the ALCS roster, should the Astros reach that round.

