Peacock (13-2) beat the Red Sox on Thursday after allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts over five innings.

Peacock was handed a 5-0 lead after the top of the second inning and a 9-2 advantage through four, enabling him to cruise to a third consecutive victory. The 29-year-old righty excelled as a starting pitcher after being moved into that role from the bullpen, and finishes the season with a tremendous 161:57 K:BB in 132 innings to go with a 2.93 ERA overall. He's lined up to make his next start in the ALDS, likely against this same Boston team.