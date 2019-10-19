Peacock will open Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Peacock started 15 games this season, though he's likely to be used as an opener on this occasion as the Astros are expected to use a large number of relievers. Peacock was left off the Astros' ALDS roster and has pitched just once in the ALCS, throwing a single scoreless inning.