Peacock was sent home with hand, foot and mouth disease Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Peacock isn't the first pitcher to come down with the disease this season -- Noah Syndergaard in late July and J.A. Happ in early August each required minimum stays on the disabled list while battling the illness. With expanded September rosters, Peacock won't be required to miss 10 full days, though a more accurate recovery timeline is not yet clear.

