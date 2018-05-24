Peacock struck out one and allowed a hit in a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Giants.

Peacock has not allowed a run since an ugly blown save April 14. Wednesday's effort was his 11th straight scoreless appearance and lowered his ERA to 1.83. During that run, he's allowed six hits and three walks while fanning 15 over 11 innings. He's the trusted reliever when manager A.J. Hinch needs multiple innings, but will also pitch a one-inning setup role when needed.