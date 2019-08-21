Peacock (7-6) entered Tuesday's game early and picked up the win, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 scoreless innings against the Tigers.

Aaron Sanchez departed after just 2.1 innings with a sore pectoral muscle that eventually landed him on the injured list after the game. In need of innings from his bullpen, manager AJ Hinch started the process with Peacock, who made his first appearance since returning this weekend from a shoulder injury. Sanchez will miss at least one start, but Peacock, who has started 15 times in 2019, is not nearly stretched out enough to replace him and will continue to throw as a reliever.