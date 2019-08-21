Astros' Brad Peacock: Picks up injured Sanchez
Peacock (7-6) entered Tuesday's game early and picked up the win, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 scoreless innings against the Tigers.
Aaron Sanchez departed after just 2.1 innings with a sore pectoral muscle that eventually landed him on the injured list after the game. In need of innings from his bullpen, manager AJ Hinch started the process with Peacock, who made his first appearance since returning this weekend from a shoulder injury. Sanchez will miss at least one start, but Peacock, who has started 15 times in 2019, is not nearly stretched out enough to replace him and will continue to throw as a reliever.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start