Peacock closed out Sunday's 4-1 win over the Padres, earning the save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning Sunday.

This was Houston's first save opportunity over the first 10 games of the season, but regular closer Ken Giles was unavailable after pitching two straight days, per Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle. Peacock has emerged as an important piece on the staff, whether as a fill-in starter or reliever, and has five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks over three appearances.