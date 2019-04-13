Peacock (2-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out seven over 3.1 innings of relief in Friday's 10-6 win over the Mariners.

Peacock, normally a starter, has been temporarily moved to the bullpen during a stretch in which the Astros will need only four starters. He was put to work Friday when Wade Miley lasted just four innings. Peacock was the pitcher of record while his teammates bashed three home runs, including two grand slams, to nail down his second win of the season. Peacock is not expected to start a game until April 23 against the Twins.