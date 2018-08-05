Peacock (2-4) entered Saturday's game after Lance McCullers (elbow) was removed prior to the fifth inning and pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the win over the Dodgers.

McCullers is heading back to Houston to be evaluated and could miss his next turn scheduled for Friday. If so, Peacock is a former starter that could get a spot start, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Collin McHugh is another option to fill in for McCullers.