Astros' Brad Peacock: Ready for rehab
Peacock (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Peacock will pitch two innings for Triple-A Round Rock in what will be his first game action since suffering a setback in mid-July. It remains to be seen whether Peacock will return as a starter or reliever, though following the acquisitions of Zack Greinke and Aaron Sanchez, it wouldn't be surprising to see the right-hander join the bullpen once healthy.
