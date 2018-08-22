Peacock covered 1.2 scoreless innings as the opening pitcher Tuesday in the Astros' 3-2 victory over the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision and allowed three base hits and no walks while striking out two.

With Lance McCullers (forearm) on the 10-day disabled list, the Astros were forced to incorporate a new starter into the mix for the first time all season. Peacock, who made 21 starts for Houston in 2017, ended up being manager A.J. Hinch's choice for the nod, but because the right-hander hadn't worked more than three innings in any of his prior appearances this season, he had a short leash Tuesday. Peacock should receive a slight bump up from the 36 pitches he tossed in Seattle in his next outing, which is expected to come Sunday versus the Angels. There's a good possibility that the Astros will once again piggyback him with Framber Valdez, who gave up an unearned run over 4.1 innings in relief of Peacock en route to claiming the win.