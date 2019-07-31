Astros' Brad Peacock: Responds well to session
Peacock (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock responded well to a bullpen session Sunday and is progressing in his recovery from shoulder soreness. The team will determine the right-hander's next step following the second session. He could face hitters in live batting practice or throw at the team's spring training complex in Florida. A rehab assignment will likely follow. General manager Jeff Luhnow said there's a possibility Peacock could return as a reliever or starter, pending any trade deadline moves.
