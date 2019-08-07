Astros' Brad Peacock: Returning as reliever
Peacock (shoulder) is expected to join Houston's bullpen once he's activated from the 10-day injured list, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Aaron Sanchez secured a spot in the Astros' rotation after firing six no-hit innings in his team debut over the weekend, leaving Peacock to fill a relief role upon his return from the injured list. The plan is for Peacock to pitch one inning for Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday before taking some time off and then pitching back-to-back days. If all goes well, the right-hander could rejoin the Astros early next week.
