The Astros activated Peacock (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Though he'll take over the roster spot that had previously went to the starter for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Rogelio Armenteros, Peacock will work out of the bullpen as he rejoins the Astros. Houston is expected to have Gerrit Cole (hamstring) available to start again Thursday versus the Tigers, restoring the Astros' rotation to five members. That leaves no room for Peacock, who had already been preparing for a relief role while he went through his minor-league rehab assignment.

