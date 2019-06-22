Peacock (6-5) was hit with the loss after surrendering two runs on five hits while striking out 11 over six innings Friday against the Yankees.

Peacock threw the ball well throughout his outing, though he did give up a two-run blast in the third inning to Gary Sanchez. The 31-year-old right-hander continues to serve as a reliable starter within Houston's rotation, posting a 3.62 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with an 87:24 K:BB over 82 innings this season.