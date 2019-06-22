Astros' Brad Peacock: Saddled with tough-luck loss
Peacock (6-5) was hit with the loss after surrendering two runs on five hits while striking out 11 over six innings Friday against the Yankees.
Peacock threw the ball well throughout his outing, though he did give up a two-run blast in the third inning to Gary Sanchez. The 31-year-old right-hander continues to serve as a reliable starter within Houston's rotation, posting a 3.62 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with an 87:24 K:BB over 82 innings this season.
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Gives up two homers in loss•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Carried by offense to win•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Fans six in loss•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Settles for no-decision against A's•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Hurls six scoreless frames•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Fires five scoreless innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.