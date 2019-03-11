Astros' Brad Peacock: Secures grip as fifth starter
Peacock allowed three hits and struck out one over three scoreless relief innings Monday against the Mets.
Peacock cemented his grip on the fifth starter job. He hasn't allowed a run in eight spring innings and has a leg up on left-hander Framber Valdez, who started Monday's game and allowed three runs on six hits and one walk in three innings.
