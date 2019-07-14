Peacock (shoulder) will be re-evaluated in Houston on Monday before the Astros determine the next step for his rehab program, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Peacock initially appeared on track to return from the 10-day injured list to start Monday's series opener against the Angels, but those plans were scrapped after he experienced renewed soreness in his right shoulder Saturday, one day after he completed a bullpen session. Framber Valdez will instead receive the starting nod Monday on three days' rest or work as a primary pitcher behind an opener, while the Astros' plans for Tuesday remain undetermined now that Valdez won't be an option for that contest. The Astros should provide an update on Peacock's condition along with a potential timeline for him to return to the big club within the next few days.