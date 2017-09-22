Astros' Brad Peacock: Set to face Red Sox in final regular-season start
Peacock's next start will come next week in Boston, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Lance McCullers (arm) will return Sunday, pushing Collin McHugh to Monday against the Rangers. Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander will stay on schedule and go Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, but Peacock will still get another opportunity to start before the end of the regular season. Peacock has posted a 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 75:19 K:BB over 65.1 innings so far in the second half.
