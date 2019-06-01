Peacock didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the A's, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings while striking out three.

A two-run blast by Matt Chapman in the third inning was the only real blemish on Peacock's night, but the right-hander was actually headed for his third loss of the season before the Astros finally scored their first runs of the game in the top of the seventh. Peacock now has five quality starts on the year, including three in his last five trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.17 ERA and 61:18 K:BB through 59.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday in Seattle.