Peacock (6-6) took the loss against the Pirates on Thursday, giving up six earned runs on seven hits over three innings, striking out two and walking one as the Astros fell 10-0.

Peacock didn't have it in this contest, as he served up long balls to Kevin Newman, Corey Dickerson and Josh Bell before getting chased from the contest after just three innings and 70 pitches. The right-hander sees his ERA jump from 3.62 to 4.13 through 85 innings ahead of his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Rockies at Coors Field.