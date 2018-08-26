Astros' Brad Peacock: Shifts back to relief
Peacock will move back to a relief role Sunday with Framber Valdez scheduled to start the series finale against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
It took until Aug. 21 before the Astros needed to add a new starter to the mix for the first time all season, with Peacock getting the call to replace Lance McCullers (forearm) in the rotation. Because Peacock had served exclusively in relief all season and hadn't cracked the 40-pitch barrier in any of his previous 49 appearances, his usage was unsurprisingly restricted in the Astros' win over the Mariners, as he retired five of eight hitters before giving way to Valdez. Making his MLB debut, Valdez tossed 4.1 solid innings in relief to claim the victory, earning him an opportunity to prove himself in a starting role. Peacock will likely pitch at some point Sunday, but the Astros' decision to move him back to the bullpen suggests manager A.J. Hinch isn't planning on having Peacock build up to a starter's workload while McCullers remains sidelined.
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Records five outs in first 2018 start•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Will start bullpen game Tuesday•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Picks up win•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Nabs multi-inning save•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Picks up hold Wednesday•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Hurls two perfect innings Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...