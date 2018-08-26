Peacock will move back to a relief role Sunday with Framber Valdez scheduled to start the series finale against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

It took until Aug. 21 before the Astros needed to add a new starter to the mix for the first time all season, with Peacock getting the call to replace Lance McCullers (forearm) in the rotation. Because Peacock had served exclusively in relief all season and hadn't cracked the 40-pitch barrier in any of his previous 49 appearances, his usage was unsurprisingly restricted in the Astros' win over the Mariners, as he retired five of eight hitters before giving way to Valdez. Making his MLB debut, Valdez tossed 4.1 solid innings in relief to claim the victory, earning him an opportunity to prove himself in a starting role. Peacock will likely pitch at some point Sunday, but the Astros' decision to move him back to the bullpen suggests manager A.J. Hinch isn't planning on having Peacock build up to a starter's workload while McCullers remains sidelined.