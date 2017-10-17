Play

Peacock will move to the bullpen for Game 4 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Lance McCullers will make the start, but will likely be on a pretty short leash, with Peacock poised to come in and eat a few innings before the Astros hand the game over to their top bullpen arms. Peacock gave up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four in 2.2 innings in his lone postseason appearance against the Red Sox in the ALDS.

