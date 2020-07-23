Peacock (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Peacock is working back from right shoulder soreness but won't be ready for the start of the regular season. It's unclear how long the issue will keep the righty sidelined, though it's worth noting that he also missed time in 2019 due to a balky shoulder. He'll join Houston's bullpen once healthy.
