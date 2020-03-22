Astros' Brad Peacock: Should be ready when season resumes
Peacock (neck) was on track for Opening Day after throwing a side session March 4, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
That side session and Rome's comments were made before MLB suspended action due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it's natural to presume Peacock will be ready to roll when the new Opening Day happens. Peacock, who has experience as a starter and reliever, was being groomed for the bullpen prior to the suspension of baseball activity.
