Peacock will start next Thursday's matinee against the Marlins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

We're going to see some of the starting pitchers vying for the open fifth starter spot during the first week of spring training. Brady Rodgers starts Saturday against the Nationals and Framber Valdez a day later against the Braves. Peacock will get his first crack at impressing manager A.J. Hinch next week, and we presume Josh James will throw, too. Peacock proved to be a dependable reliever in 2018, and the bullpen may be his eventual landing spot this year, but he will compete as a starter initially.