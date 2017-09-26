Play

Peacock will start Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Peacock will get the ball for Thursday's series opener in what will be his final start of the regular season. The 29-year-old owns a 2.35 ERA and 22:8 K:BB through four starts (23 innings) in September.

