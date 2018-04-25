Peacock struck out two over two perfect innings in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.

With Charlie Morton done after four innings, the Astros needed some rare length out of the bullpen and turned to Peacock, who has become this year's version of Chris Devenski. In 2017, Devenski was the team's Swiss Army Knife out of the pen, but this year it's Peacock, who has pitched in every inning from the fifth to the ninth, has one save, and also needed for more than one inning of work. Since a blown save April 14, Peacock has tossed four scoreless innings.