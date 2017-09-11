Peacock will start Thursday against the Angels in place of the injured Collin McHugh (fingernail), Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McHugh will skip his current turn through the rotation to allow his partially detached fingernail -- described as an "avulsion" -- time to heal. He's expected to be back on the mound next week, so this will be a one-time deal for Peacock, who is 7-2 with a 3.33 ERA over 18 outings as a starter in 2017.