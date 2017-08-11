Astros' Brad Peacock: Strong in Thursday's no-decision
Peacock limited the White Sox to one run on seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts over 6.1 innings in Thursday's no-decision.
Peacock was in line for the win until closer Ken Giles blew a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning, but one could say this result was karma getting the righty back after he notched a victory last time out despite surrendering a season-worst seven earned runs. Other than that poor outing against Toronto, Peacock has allowed no more than four runs in any of his 26 appearances, including 13 starts. Keeping up that effectiveness won't be easy in his next scheduled start Tuesday, as he'll be facing a dangerous Diamondbacks offense in hitter-friendly Chase Field.
