Peacock (1-1) truck out two over 1.2 innings and allowed a walk-off home run in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Twins.

Peacock had been close to perfect this season before Max Kepler took him yard in the bottom of the ninth inning. That was his first run allowed in eight relief innings. He's emerged as a trusted reliever in the bullpen for manager A.J. Hinch, who used him a save situation earlier this week.