Peacock (shoulder) could return from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Peacock was cleared to throw live batting practice Thursday, and after bouncing back successfully, the team is hopeful the right-hander will be reinstated in time for the series finale. He's been sidelined since Aug. 28 due to right shoulder discomfort.

