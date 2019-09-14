Astros' Brad Peacock: Throws bullpen Friday
Peacock (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock threw all of his pitches during the session and noted being rusty with his offspeed stuff. The right-hander discovered "nerve issues" in his neck have caused much of the discomfort he's been dealing with over the second half of the season. "We got that under control and I feel 1,000 times better," Peacock said. "Hopefully I feel good tomorrow and we'll go from there." Houston manager AJ Hinch hinted that Peacock will need at least two more sessions before facing live hitters.
