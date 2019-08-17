Peacock (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, djf reports.

He has been out since June 27 and has given up five runs in 3.2 innings during his rehab assignment, although he has logged 2.1 scoreless innings over his last three appearances at Triple-A. Peacock will assume a mid-leverage bullpen role upon his activations.

