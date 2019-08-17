Astros' Brad Peacock: To be activated Sunday
Peacock (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, djf reports.
He has been out since June 27 and has given up five runs in 3.2 innings during his rehab assignment, although he has logged 2.1 scoreless innings over his last three appearances at Triple-A. Peacock will assume a mid-leverage bullpen role upon his activations.
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Nearing return•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Making rehab appearance Thursday•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Needs more time in minors•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Feels good after rehab appearance•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Returning as reliever•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Likely to work in relief once activated•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...