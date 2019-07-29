Astros' Brad Peacock: Tosses in bullpen Sunday
Peacock (shoulder) threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock will throw another bullpen session in Cleveland this week while the Astros determine the next steps for the right-hander.
